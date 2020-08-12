Home

Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
07-895 7420
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Kauriki Marae
Maude Ketekiri (Bunny) WILDERMOTH

Maude Ketekiri (Bunny) WILDERMOTH Notice
WILDERMOTH, Maude Ketekiri (Bunny). He maimai aroha: E te iwi, e te whânau, kua mate tô tâtou whaea, kuia, a Maude (Bunny) Ketekiri Wildermoth (nâ te whanau Tamaira) i te Râtapû, 9 o Hereturikôkâ, 2020. Ko te hoa wahine ia a John Wildermoth (kua mate). Ko te mâmâ hoki ia o Katarina râtou ko Taawhi, ko Tim, ko Arthur (kua mate), â, ko Herena hoki. Ko te kuia, arâ, "Narn" ia ki ana mokopuna, mokopuna tuarua hoki. E 85 ngâ tau tôna pakeke. Kei te takoto a Bunny ki runga o Ngâti Hinemihi, Ngati Turumakina, ki Kauriki Marae, Taumarunui. Ka tû te karakia mo te râ nehu â te Wenerei 12 o Hereturikôkâ, 11am ki Kauriki Marae. Ka nehua tô tâtou taonga ki te urupâ whânau ki Nina Farm, te rori o Hohotaka. Hoki wairua e kui, kia au te moe i te ringa o tô tâtou Matuanui i te Rangi. It is with sadness that we advise whânau and friends that our Mum, Maude (Bunny) Wildermoth (nee Tamaira), wife of John Wildermoth (deceased), mother of Katarina, Taawhi, Tim, Arthur (deceased), and Herena, and loving "Narn" to her mokopuna, in her 85th year, passed away on Sunday, 9 August, 2020. Mum will lay in state with her people of Ngâti Hinemihi and Ngâti Turumakina at Kauriki Marae on Monday. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday 12 August, 11am, at Kauriki Marae. "Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master." (Matthew 25:21). Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
