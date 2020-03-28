Home

Maud Sarah LATTIMORE


1937 - 2020
LATTIMORE, Maud Sarah. 29 September 1937 - 20 March 2020. Mum passed away after a gallant fight for her life several days after an accident. Loving mum to David, Glen (deceased) and Raelene. Mother-in-law to Liane and Barry. Grandmother to Nick, Luke, Adam, Anaru and Tane. Special thanks to St John, doctors, nursing and support staff at ward 2 North Shore Hospital. A family graveside service has been held and a memorial service will be held later in the year. All communications to Forrest Funeral Services Browns Bay.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020
