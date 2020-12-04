|
ONGLEY, Maud Alberta (nee Bickley). Passed away peacefully on 30 November, 2020 surrounded by family, age 93. Wife of 'Pop' (Arthur Travers Ongley). Loving mother of Susan, Robert, David, Travers, Ross and Phillip. Mother inlaw to Derek, Frances, Anne, Ruth and Margie. Doting Grandmother to 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. A beautiful person, with a beautiful soul who lived a beautiful life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St John (https://www.stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate/christmas-appeal-2020/). Maud's ashes will be interred at Waikumete Cemetery on Tuesday 8 December at 11 am. For directions in the cemetery, follow the red flags which will be displayed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2020