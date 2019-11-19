Home

Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
Mattie Matekino GIBSON

Mattie Matekino GIBSON Notice
GIBSON, Mattie Matekino. Passed away peacefully on Monday the 18th of November 2019 at the Whakatane Hospital. Loved mother to Tania and Shane. Nan to Roy, Bonnie- May, Abbey, Jade and Teresa. "Gone to join her beloved Nobby." A Celebration of Mattie's life will be held at 12pm on Friday the 22nd of November 2019 at Gateway Funeral Services Chapel, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane, followed by a private burial. All communication to Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane.




Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
