GIBSON, Mattie Matekino. Passed away peacefully on Monday the 18th of November 2019 at the Whakatane Hospital. Loved mother to Tania and Shane. Nan to Roy, Bonnie- May, Abbey, Jade and Teresa. "Gone to join her beloved Nobby." A Celebration of Mattie's life will be held at 12pm on Friday the 22nd of November 2019 at Gateway Funeral Services Chapel, 17 Awatapu Drive, Whakatane, followed by a private burial. All communication to Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019