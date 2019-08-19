Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosetown Family Funerals
262 Ohaupo Road
Te Awamutu, Waikato
07-870 2137
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthijs VAN OVOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthijs Gerardus (Matt) VAN OVOST

Add a Memory
Matthijs Gerardus (Matt) VAN OVOST Notice
VAN OVOST, Matthijs Gerardus (Matt). Passed away after a brief illness at Waikato Hospital. Best friend of Tom and Anna Scott, Wayne and Denise Frost, John and Leslie Ann Hobern, Robert and Cassie Hobern. A long serving member of the Pukekohe Motor Sporting Club. Will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate the life of Matt will be held at Graham's Funeral Service Chapel, West Street, Pukekohe on Friday, the 23rd of August 2019 at 12:00pm. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthijs's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.