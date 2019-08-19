|
VAN OVOST, Matthijs Gerardus (Matt). Passed away after a brief illness at Waikato Hospital. Best friend of Tom and Anna Scott, Wayne and Denise Frost, John and Leslie Ann Hobern, Robert and Cassie Hobern. A long serving member of the Pukekohe Motor Sporting Club. Will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate the life of Matt will be held at Graham's Funeral Service Chapel, West Street, Pukekohe on Friday, the 23rd of August 2019 at 12:00pm. All communications to Rosetown Funeral Home 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019