Matthew Walter PATTEN

Matthew Walter PATTEN Notice
PATTEN, Matthew Walter. Passed away on 31 March 2020 at Mercy Hospice. Dearly loved son of Richard and Sheila Patten. Much loved Dad of Jack and Alyssa. Loving brother and brother in law of Chris and Susan and Tim and Christine. Much loved uncle of Charlotte, Alex and Nick. A private family Cremation will be held tomorrow Friday. A memorial service will be advised at a later date. Special thanks to Carl Sharon and Kiel for Matt's latest care and special thanks to Jacqui and Hemi for their help and care through out. All communications to Tim 021730550



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
