|
|
|
ROGERS, Matthew. Born September 4th 1933. Passed away peacefully at Pukekohe Hospital on October 22nd 2020. Much loved husband of Patricia. Father of Catherine, Suzanne, Martin and Theresa, Michael, Helen and Martin, Gracie, Matthew and Julie. Grandfather of Sinead, Chantelle, Cameron and Alisha, Danielle and Dylan, Ronan and Charlotte, Roisin, Andrew, Stephen, Liam, Hayden and Mason. You will always be remembered as the rock of our family and we know you will be cheering every future winner home. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 12pm in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 119 - 129 Seddon Street, Pukekohe. Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020