Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart College Chapel
250 West Tamaki Road
Glendowie
Matthew Murray HOGARTH

Matthew Murray HOGARTH Notice
HOGARTH, Matthew Murray. Passed away peacefully on 16th November 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long and courageous battle. Treasured son of Louise and Murray, adored brother of Nicole and Olivia. A much loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many. This is not goodbye beautiful, it's see you later. A celebration for Matthew will be held on Sunday 24th November 2019 at 11.00am, at Sacred Heart College Chapel, 250 West Tamaki Road, Glendowie, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Starship Foundation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
