TALBOT, Matthew Gordon. Born New Zealand, 29 September 1977, died United Kingdom, 8 August 2019. Dearly loved son of Michael and Beverley Talbot of Bombay, Auckland; brother to Nicholas and Rhys and husband to Clare. Dearly loved father of Luke (6 years). After a hard fight over 6 years the cancer he was fighting finally overwhelmed him. His loved ones were by his bedside. His remaining family are very grateful to the UK NHS system for all it was able to do for him. Particularly the Royal Marsden Hospital, London and Oxford Oncology Department, Oxford General Hospital. Matthew's service was held at Banbury Crematorium, UK on 19 August 2019.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2019