Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Our Lady of Fatima Parish
Meadowbank
Resources
Matthew Dennis O'CONNOR


1971 - 2019
Matthew Dennis O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR, Matthew Dennis. Born June 20, 1971. Passed away on December 26, 2019. Son of Michael and Bernadette, brother to Daniel, Michael, Leona, Jason and Nathan, unfortunately lost his fight with illness in Auckland Hospital oncology ward. We are all heartbroken at this time, especially Carina and their children Rochelle and Mervyn. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Meadowbank on Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 30, 2019
