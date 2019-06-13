|
|
|
BUTTERFIELD, Matthew (Matt). Matt Butterfield, 42 of Auckland passed away Sunday 9th June 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife Sarah-may and beautiful children Solomon and Olive, his mother Sarah Bamford, his father Hugh Butterfield and his stepfather, John Bamford. He will be forever missed and is a dearly loved husband, father, son in law, brother in law, brother, uncle and member of the Vaealiki family. Sail away in peace Matt. Our love will always be with you. Matt's farewell will be held on Saturday 15th June, from 2pm at Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 13 to June 14, 2019
