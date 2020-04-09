|
SHALLEY, Matija (Matija S ale). Born 25th March 1929 in Banja, Vrgorac, Yugoslavia. Passed away peacefully at Aranui Resthome on Monday 6th April 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony Shalley (Antun Sale) and daughter of the late Ivan and late Mara Yelavich. Cherished sister of the late Manda Radich, late Eva Tolich, late Tony (Ante) Yelavich, Maria Nobilo and late Katie Banovich. Treasured Mother of Barry and Ivan, and Mother in law of Denise and Linda. Much Adored Baba of Rebecca, Jessica, Paul and Kieran. Finally at rest with Dad (Dida). A special Thank You to Aranui Resthome for the love and care they gave our Mum. Pocivao U Miru Bozjm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020