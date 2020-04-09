Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Matija SHALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matija (Matija Sale) SHALLEY

Add a Memory
Matija (Matija Sale) SHALLEY Notice
SHALLEY, Matija (Matija S ale). Born 25th March 1929 in Banja, Vrgorac, Yugoslavia. Passed away peacefully at Aranui Resthome on Monday 6th April 2020, aged 91. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony Shalley (Antun Sale) and daughter of the late Ivan and late Mara Yelavich. Cherished sister of the late Manda Radich, late Eva Tolich, late Tony (Ante) Yelavich, Maria Nobilo and late Katie Banovich. Treasured Mother of Barry and Ivan, and Mother in law of Denise and Linda. Much Adored Baba of Rebecca, Jessica, Paul and Kieran. Finally at rest with Dad (Dida). A special Thank You to Aranui Resthome for the love and care they gave our Mum. Pocivao U Miru Bozjm.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matija's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -