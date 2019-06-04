PUTOKO, Matiana. 04 February 1939 - 02 June 2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Tere Putoko. Much loved Mother of James and Mereana, Koleti and Michael, the late Temarama and Shane, Katie and Patrick, Mosie and Nicci, Paul and Melissa. Cherished Grandmother of Michael- James, Isaac, Alex, Ethan, Bianca, Grace, Maia, Aisha, Khloe, Keanu, Rivah, and Caelys-Paul. Adored Great Grandmother of Michael- Joshua, Venese, Vi'iga, Elijah, Mariana, Tumaia, Te Awaroa and Taiaaio. Rest in Peace. "Come to me you who labour and I will give you rest." Special thank you to the Selwyn Oaks Retirement Village in Papakura for their tremendous support, love and care for our Mother Mariana over the past 4 years. No Fa'a Samoa, No Fine Mats please! A Family Service will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church S.H.1, Tokoroa on Wednesday 5 June at 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 6 June at 11am at the above Church. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019