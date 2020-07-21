|
BEDOGNI, Mathew John. Passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 18 July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 47 years. Adored husband of Tara and adored father of Edward and Alex. Beloved son of John and Kenda and loved brother of Clinton (deceased). So sadly missed by all the extended family. 'A meticulous and inspirational gentle friend to all' A funeral service to celebrate Mat's life will be held at St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany, Auckland at 11.30am on Friday 24 July 2020 followed by an invitation for all to a function in Cockle Bay to further celebrate Mat's outstanding life. A private cremation will follow. Messages to the Bedogni family c/- PO Box 39535, Howick, Auckland 2145
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020