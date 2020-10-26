Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mathew HARTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathew HARTE

Add a Memory
Mathew HARTE Notice
HARTE, Mathew. Died suddenly London, 23 October 2020, aged 34. Grandson of Williamina and Michael Harte, Walter and Emere Mountain. Beloved partner of Gill, adored stay-at-home Dad to Evie. Darling son of Helen and Michael Harte. Loving brother of Liz and Rob, uncle to Quinn, Addy and Bella. Loved cousin, nephew and friend to many. Your laughter and humour will be so missed Matta. Haere, haere, haere atu ra. All communications to Liz 0210334224. Details to follow. Instead of flowers, please donate to I Am Hope Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathew's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -