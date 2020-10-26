|
|
|
HARTE, Mathew. Died suddenly London, 23 October 2020, aged 34. Grandson of Williamina and Michael Harte, Walter and Emere Mountain. Beloved partner of Gill, adored stay-at-home Dad to Evie. Darling son of Helen and Michael Harte. Loving brother of Liz and Rob, uncle to Quinn, Addy and Bella. Loved cousin, nephew and friend to many. Your laughter and humour will be so missed Matta. Haere, haere, haere atu ra. All communications to Liz 0210334224. Details to follow. Instead of flowers, please donate to I Am Hope Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020