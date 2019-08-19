|
JANSSEN, Matheus Gerardus (Matt). Passed away peacefully on 16 August 2019. Aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Annette for 66 years. Dearly loved Dad of John and Lynn, Annette and Rens, Mary (deceased), Anthony and Lorraine and Leonie and Craig. Loved Opa to 16 Grandchildren. Loved Great-Opa of 17 Great Grandchildren. He will be sadly missed but now at peace. A service to celebrate Matt's life will be held on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at 1pm at The Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton. All communications to The Janssen Family, c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton. 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2019