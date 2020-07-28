|
MACPHEE, Matel. Peacefully at Reeve House, Mary Doyle Rest Home, Havelock North, on Saturday, 25 July 2020. Aged 92 (38). Dearly loved wife of Murray for 71 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Katrina and Nick Britton, Tim and Briar Macphee, Barbara and Andrew Walker. Loved Granny Mate of Jessica, Emma, Rebecca, Laura, Felicity, Duncan and Alistair, and her eight great- grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Matel, will be held on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 at the Terry Longley & Son Chapel, 19 Cooper Street, Havelock North, at 11am. All messages to be sent to the Macphee Family C/- PO Box 8424 Havelock North 4157.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 28, 2020