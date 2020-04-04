Home

FRANICH, Mate. Passed away in Auckland Hospital on 2 April 2020 with his loving sons at his side, aged 82 years. He was born in Racisce, Croatia and moved to New Zealand as a young man where he worked hard as a stone mason to build a beautiful life for his family. He was a kind, loyal man with a playful nature and an infectious sense of humour. He was proudest sipping on a glass of vino surrounded by his wife Marija, his 5 sons - George, Matt, Ant, Dan and Chris, and his 8 grandkids - Matt, Josh, Luka, Sanja, Lucija, Marko, Dominic and George. The family he leaves behind will miss him dearly. Due to the current situation the family will hold a private ceremony and communicate a date as soon as able for family and friends to get together and celebrate his life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
