|
|
|
HODGES, Matalena (nee Ah-van). Passed away peacefully 8th August 2019 aged 95, at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by family. Loving wife of the late David Grant Hodges. Loved mother of Lucy and Magele Henry Penn and Enid Westerlund; Madalene and Tagaloatele Joel Viliamu. Treasured Nana of Wynnona Penn. Great-Nan of Cullen, Wynnonah, Redver & Arturo Viliamu. Cherished sister of Mata Mapuna (deceased); Tanuvasa Tofi Ah Van (deceased); Ana Gray (deceased); Lafaele Ah Van (deceased); Paul Ah Van (deceased); Filipina Sami Williams; Lina Ah Van (deceased); Ana Lini Sharland (deceased); Mina Kerr; Tovia Meni Ah Van. Adored aunty and great-aunty to her many great/nieces and nephews. Her life will be celebrated with a family service Monday 12th August 2019 6pm; and her final farewell, Tuesday 13th August 2019, 11am. Both services at St Marys Immaculate Conception Parish, 2134 Great North Road, Avondale. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019