WARD, Mata (Mutts or Poa). Born June 18, 1967. Passed away on May 10, 2020. Mata will be dearly missed by his family June and children Shereece, Olivia and Brian, also extended family and friends in NZ and overseas. If Anyone would like to pay their respects to Mata he will be lying in state at his residence: - 9 Greenstone Place, Clover Park Manukau -Family service held at residence Sunday 17th May 2020 at 11am. Funeral and service at Manukau Memorial Garden Chapel on Monday 18th May 2020 at 11am - 2pm followed by the burial. - Contacts: June 0272931090 Shereece 0212357621 Please abide by current Health and Safety rules. Thank you for your support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2020