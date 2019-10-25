Home

MANI, Masla. Born May 06, 1937. Passed away on October 22, 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Nellie. Father and father-in-law of Avinash and Robyn, Radha, Vijay and Harold. Grandfather of Alicia, Daniel, Benjamin, Owen, Samuel, Tamar, Joel, Joseph, Jovana and Brooke. A celebration of Masla's life will be held at Church of Christ, 100 Rowandale Avenue, Manurewa, Auckland on Friday 25 October at 10am. Followed by burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens at 12pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2019
