Interment
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 a.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
North Shore
View Map
Maryrose (Maryrose) ROYAL


1940 - 2019
Maryrose (Maryrose) ROYAL Notice
ROYAL, Maryrose (Maryrose). Born 22 March, 1940. Maryrose Royal died peacefully on the morning of 22 November 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 79 years of age. Much loved wife of Turoa and mother of Antony, Simon, Haunui, Charles, Greg and Guy. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Interment Ceremony is on Sunday 1st December 11am, North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, North Shore Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
