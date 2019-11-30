|
ROYAL, Maryrose (Maryrose). Born 22 March, 1940. Maryrose Royal died peacefully on the morning of 22 November 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was 79 years of age. Much loved wife of Turoa and mother of Antony, Simon, Haunui, Charles, Greg and Guy. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Interment Ceremony is on Sunday 1st December 11am, North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, North Shore Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019