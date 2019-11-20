|
GREEN, Maryrose (nee Loughman). Passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019 aged 76 years. Loved wife of John. Cherished mother of Paul and the late Nick. Grandmother of John Jr. and mother-in-law of Shayla. Precious sister to Julienne and twins; Edward and the late Thomas. Many thanks to nursing staff of ward 10, North Shore Hospital, Halldene Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Maryrose's memory to Hibiscus Hospice www.harbourhospice.org.nz A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019