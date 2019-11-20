Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St John's Catholic Church
180 Centreway Road
Orewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryrose GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryrose (Loughman) GREEN

Add a Memory
Maryrose (Loughman) GREEN Notice
GREEN, Maryrose (nee Loughman). Passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019 aged 76 years. Loved wife of John. Cherished mother of Paul and the late Nick. Grandmother of John Jr. and mother-in-law of Shayla. Precious sister to Julienne and twins; Edward and the late Thomas. Many thanks to nursing staff of ward 10, North Shore Hospital, Halldene Hospital and Hibiscus Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Maryrose's memory to Hibiscus Hospice www.harbourhospice.org.nz A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryrose's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -