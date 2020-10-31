Home

Maryanne Gourlay COYLE

Maryanne Gourlay COYLE
COYLE, Maryanne Gourlay. Passed away surrounded by people who loved her on 22nd October 2020. Loving Mother of Phillip and Gina. In accordance with her wishes a private service has been held and Maryanne has been interred at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Maryanne's chosen charity was Assistance Dogs Trust, PO Box 36406, Merrivale, Christchurch and donations would be greatly appreciated. All communications to the Coyle family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
