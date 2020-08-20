|
|
|
LOCKETT, Maryann. Passed 16th August 2020 at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved partner and best friend of Alan Futter. Loving Mum to Kim and the late Adam, loving daughter-in-law of Anthea, beautiful Nana to Holly and Adam. You were so kind and thoughtful to all you met. Loving Daughter of Brenda and the late Phil, darling Big Sis (affectionately known as Mare) of Sandi, Jim, Lin, Jacque and Carrissa. Loving Aunt and great aunt. Thank you Mum for the life you have given me, I wouldn't change a thing. I can't thank you enough for the support and all you have done for Holly, I couldn't have done it without you. Kim. Thank you for being such a huge light in my life Nana. You and I shared a bond like no other, and that bond will never be broken. I wouldn't be who I am today without you. Holly. Deeply missed already darling Sis. Private cremation, but a celebration of life to be confirmed.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020