GALLOP, Maryann (nee Fogarty). Peacefully passed away on 8th January 2020 surrounded by family, aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Patrick for 60 years. Adored Mum of Lorraine, Judy, Annette and Dermot. Loved Mother-in-law of Lynden, Bruce and Tanya. Devoted Grandma of Brittany and Josh, Torey, Jessica, Stephanie, Eden, Connor and Liam. Now resting in peace with the Lord. Grateful thanks to the Staff at St John's Hospital, Epsom. Our hearts are broken but we will cherish the memories forever. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 317 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough on Monday 13th January at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020