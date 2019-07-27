Home

Mary (Lindsay) WHITTINGTON

Mary (Lindsay) WHITTINGTON Notice
WHITTINGTON, Mary (nee Lindsay). On Monday 22nd July 2019 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, Palmerston North, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Eric. Loved mother of Neil (deceased), Alastair, and Sara. Treasured Grannie to her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister and Aunty. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Masonic Court Rest Home may be left in the Chapel foyer. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Monday 29th July 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019
