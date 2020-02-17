|
VOYLE, Mary. Passed away at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care on Saturday, 15th February 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Alby. Loved and Respected mother and mother in-law of Dianne, Chrissie and Carl Gaudin, Ian and Darienne, Wendy and Murray Browne, and Tom. Loved Grandma to 14 Grandchildren, and 26 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 19th of February 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Voyle Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020