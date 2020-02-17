Home

Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Hamilton Road
Cambridge
View Map
VOYLE, Mary. Passed away at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care on Saturday, 15th February 2020. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Alby. Loved and Respected mother and mother in-law of Dianne, Chrissie and Carl Gaudin, Ian and Darienne, Wendy and Murray Browne, and Tom. Loved Grandma to 14 Grandchildren, and 26 Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge on Wednesday, the 19th of February 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Voyle Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
