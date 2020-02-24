Home

Mary Virginia (Abbott) FISHER


1924 - 2020
Mary Virginia (Abbott) FISHER Notice
FISHER, Mary Virginia (nee Abbott). 4 July 1924 - 19 February 2020 Passed away peacefully with family beside her in her 95th year. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Rob and Shirley, Gill and John, Josephine, Betsy and the late Colin, John and Kerry. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of many. Our heartfelt thanks to Mercy Parklands for the loving care and support of Virginia and her family. A private family service has been held. Family contact: Josephine, 13/53 Vauxhall Road, Devonport, Auckland.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 24, 2020
