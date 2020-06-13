Home

Mary Throll HARRIS

Mary Throll HARRIS In Memoriam
HARRIS, Mary Throll. Remembering the Scottish nightingale, a kiwi from an early age with a golden voice, who at the age of 14 became a vaudeville star known as 'The Scottish Nightingale', later in life performing on radio and TV both here and Australia, She established an agency to procure work for her fellow entertainers, which at one time became the biggest in the country. My soul mate for 22 years, like the song, Mary my darling "You are always in my heart". Thank you for the wonderful memories my love, Leslie.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
