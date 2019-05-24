Home

Sister Mary Thomas OP DUNN

Notice Condolences

Sister Mary Thomas OP DUNN Notice
DUNN, Sister Mary Thomas OP. Died peacefully on 22 May 2019. Loved member of NZ Dominican Sisters for 70 years. Daughter of the late Denis and Catherine, sister of Iris, Erin, Lewis, Mervyn (all deceased), Brian and Thelma. Vigil Prayers at Mercy Parklands Chapel, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie on Sunday 26 May at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the same venue on Monday 27 May at 1.00pm followed by burial at Waikaraka Cemetery. RIP.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2019
