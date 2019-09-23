|
GRANT, Mary Therese. Peacefully at home on 20 September 2019; with family by her side. Loving wife of John for over 60 years. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Michael and Katy, Kate, Clare and Marty, and Bridget. Treasured Gran of Courtney, Lucy, Eleanor, Matt, Rosie Jane, Benedict, Tashi Pem, Georgia, and Bethany. The family are deeply grateful to Bridget for her dedicated selfless care of our Mum. Also, special thanks to Dr Kate Clarke (Wellington Hospital Oncologist) and Lidia (Te Omanga Hospice). Courageous to the end Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, corner Pine Avenue and Main Street, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 25 September, at 10:30am followed by interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. A Rosary for Mary will be recited in the above named Church on Tuesday 24 September at 6:30pm. Messages may be posted to the "Grant Family" C/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. Gee & Hickton tel. (04) 528 2331 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019