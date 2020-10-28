Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigil
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
4:00 p.m.
St Mary's Convent Chapel
New Street
Ponsonby
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Convent Chapel
New Street
Ponsonby
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Waikaraka Cemetery
Neilson Street
Onehunga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary SCHAUMKELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Theresa (formerly Sr. Mary Laboure) SCHAUMKELL Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Theresa (formerly Sr. Mary Laboure) SCHAUMKELL Sr. Notice
SCHAUMKELL, Sr. Mary Theresa (formerly Sr. Mary Laboure). Born on 30th October 1930 in Aleipata Samoa, died on 26th October 2020 at St Catherine's Rest Home, New Street, Ponsonby, Auckland. Beloved daughter of the late Theresa (nee Frost) and Fritz Schaumkell (Samoa) and sister of eight siblings (all deceased). Much loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Dearly loved resident of St Catherine's Rest Home for the last 12 years. May the staff of St Catherine's be abundantly blessed for their care for Theresa throughout her time there. Theresa will be welcomed back to St Mary's Convent Chapel, New Street Ponsonby at 4pm on Wednesday 28th October for a Prayer Vigil. Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the same Chapel at 11am on Friday 30th October followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery, Neilson Street Onehunga. Kia okioki ia i runga i te Rangimarie. May she rest in peace.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -