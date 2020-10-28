|
SCHAUMKELL, Sr. Mary Theresa (formerly Sr. Mary Laboure). Born on 30th October 1930 in Aleipata Samoa, died on 26th October 2020 at St Catherine's Rest Home, New Street, Ponsonby, Auckland. Beloved daughter of the late Theresa (nee Frost) and Fritz Schaumkell (Samoa) and sister of eight siblings (all deceased). Much loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand. Dearly loved resident of St Catherine's Rest Home for the last 12 years. May the staff of St Catherine's be abundantly blessed for their care for Theresa throughout her time there. Theresa will be welcomed back to St Mary's Convent Chapel, New Street Ponsonby at 4pm on Wednesday 28th October for a Prayer Vigil. Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the same Chapel at 11am on Friday 30th October followed by interment at Waikaraka Cemetery, Neilson Street Onehunga. Kia okioki ia i runga i te Rangimarie. May she rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020