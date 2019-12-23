Home

Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury 7400
03-313 8222
Mary Teresa KAY

Mary Teresa KAY Notice
KAY, Mary Teresa. Peacefully on 19 December 2019 at Christchurch. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob). Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Kevin and Gai, Paul and Dianne, Peter and Nga, Ann and Rudolf, Gaylene and Julian. Dearly loved Nana Mary of her 13 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary's family wish to thank the staff at Christchurch Public Hospital for their care and her friends at Charles Upham Retirement Village for making her time there so enjoyable. At Mary's request a private service has been held. Messages to the Kay family c/- P O Box 35 Rangiora 7440.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019
