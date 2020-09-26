|
|
|
FRAMPTON, Mary Susan (nee Biggs). Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross, Hamilton on Monday 21st September 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Charles. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Graeme, Peter and Christine, Brenda and Kevin Dowling, Nigel and Joanne and Kathryn and Rodney Hartles. Loved mother-in-law of Yvonne. Dearly loved nana of 16 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. 'Always loving, always caring and always remembered' Thank you to the staff at Hilda Ross for their compassion and care of Mary in her final days. A funeral service for Mary will be held at the Northgate Community Church, 97c Borman Road, Hamilton on Tuesday 29th September 2020 at 11.00am. All correspondence to the Frampton family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020