McKEOWN, Mary Rae. On 1st of August 2019, in her 96th year at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness. Loved widow of the Late Patrick. Loved mother of Trevor (Deceased) Joan (Carter) Leonard, Michael, Beverley (McDonald) and Tony. Grandmother to 16 and Great- Grandmother to 15. "Will be sadly missed by all" A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Monday 5th August 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019