Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McKEOWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Rae McKEOWN

Add a Memory
Mary Rae McKEOWN Notice
McKEOWN, Mary Rae. On 1st of August 2019, in her 96th year at Middlemore Hospital after a short illness. Loved widow of the Late Patrick. Loved mother of Trevor (Deceased) Joan (Carter) Leonard, Michael, Beverley (McDonald) and Tony. Grandmother to 16 and Great- Grandmother to 15. "Will be sadly missed by all" A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, Auckland on Monday 5th August 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.