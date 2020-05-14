|
BEVERIDGE, Mary Rae (nee Macky). Update to yesterday's notice. With recently revised restrictions announced we can now advise that the service for Mum will be held at 10 am on Friday 15 May at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 Saint Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland. Mum passed away peacefully (Age 89) on 11 May 2020, surrounded by family at Remuera Care Home. Daughter of the late Keith Stuart Macky and the late Nancy McDougal Macky. Youngest sister of the late Margaret, Elizabeth, Jean and Don. Dearly loved wife of Tony (married 64 years). Loving, loyal mum of William, John, James and Timothy and mum- in-law of Robyn, Jane, and Annie. Adored Nana of Jack, Lily and Rose. Family was everything to mum. Correspondence to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera, Auckland 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020