|
|
|
RICHARDSON, Mary Phyllis. Passed away at Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on 10 June 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Wilfred (Deceased). Beloved mother of Stephen and Chrissy, Andrew and Jennifer, Jonathan and Maggie and David (Deceased). Loved grandmother of David, Fred, Sharon, Jordan (Deceased), Emily and Grace. Loved sister of Brenda and loved Aunt of Penny, Cathy, and Nicky. Now with her Lord and Saviour. All communications to Newhaven Funerals 1 Central Drive Burleigh Heads Queensland Australia 4220 Ph+61-7-55-934-777.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020