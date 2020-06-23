Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newhaven Funerals Burleigh Heads
1 Central Dr
Burleigh Heads, Queensland 4220
07 5593 4777
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Phyllis RICHARDSON

Add a Memory
Mary Phyllis RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Mary Phyllis. Passed away at Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia on 10 June 2020, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Wilfred (Deceased). Beloved mother of Stephen and Chrissy, Andrew and Jennifer, Jonathan and Maggie and David (Deceased). Loved grandmother of David, Fred, Sharon, Jordan (Deceased), Emily and Grace. Loved sister of Brenda and loved Aunt of Penny, Cathy, and Nicky. Now with her Lord and Saviour. All communications to Newhaven Funerals 1 Central Drive Burleigh Heads Queensland Australia 4220 Ph+61-7-55-934-777.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -