More Obituaries for Mary SOMERVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia (Blackall) SOMERVILLE


1936 - 2020
Mary Patricia (Blackall) SOMERVILLE Notice
SOMERVILLE, Mary Patricia (nee Blackall). Born June 5, 1936. Passed away on September 20, 2020. Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, in her 84th year. Loving wife of the late Peter Graham Somerville. Loved mother and mother in law to Kevin and Leigh, John and Jude. Adored Nana to Kristina, Tahlia, Britten and Blake. Will always be loved and remembered as the worlds greatest Mum. A date for the memorial service will be advised in the NZ Herald on Thursday September 24. All communications to the Somerville family c/- 17 Gala Place, Henderson, Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
