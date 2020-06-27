|
GREENE, Mary Patrica (Mary). Mary died peacefully at home in Rotorua on 25 June 2020 after a determined and prolonged battle with myeloma. Devoted daughter of the late Dr Kevin and Elizabeth Greene, sister and sister-in-law to Patrick and Susie, Tim and Jilly and Johnny and Kath, auntie to Bonnie, Tom, Bridie, Jack, Amy, Joe, Ruadhri and Sophie. Mary was a kind and generous friend to many. In respect of Mary's wishes, a private cremation service was held in Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020