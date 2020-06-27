Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patrica (Mary) GREENE

Add a Memory
Mary Patrica (Mary) GREENE Notice
GREENE, Mary Patrica (Mary). Mary died peacefully at home in Rotorua on 25 June 2020 after a determined and prolonged battle with myeloma. Devoted daughter of the late Dr Kevin and Elizabeth Greene, sister and sister-in-law to Patrick and Susie, Tim and Jilly and Johnny and Kath, auntie to Bonnie, Tom, Bridie, Jack, Amy, Joe, Ruadhri and Sophie. Mary was a kind and generous friend to many. In respect of Mary's wishes, a private cremation service was held in Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -