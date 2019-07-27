|
O'GRADY, Mary (Molly). "The last of the O'Connor girls" Molly passed away peacefully at Palms Hospital, Pukekohe on 23 July 2019 in her 89th year. Loved daughter of Mary and Frank O'Connor. Respected wife of the late Fred for 35 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Teresa, Colleen, Paddy and the late Judy, Frank and Anne, Lawrence, Brenda and Peter, Kitty, and Christine. Loved grandmother of Brendon, Scott, Kendra, Katy, Tim, Stephanie, Jonathan, Michael, James, Petine, Anita and the late Jacob. Great grandmother of Bianca, Blake and Jonathan Jr. Thanks to the staff at Palms and Lakeside for their wonderful care. Now at peace. Molly's funeral is at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Seddon St, Pukekohe on Tuesday 30 July at 11 am followed by burial in the Catholic cemetery. RIP
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019