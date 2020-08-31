Home

Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Mary NOLA

Mary NOLA Notice
NOLA, Mary. Died peacefully on 28 August 2020 at Turama Resthome aged 90. Beloved sister of Duje (deceased) and Ivan, sister-in-law to Franka and Liz. Adored Aunty of Graham, Jo, Alan, John, Marina, Antoinette, Matt, Ivan Paul and Julie. Great Aunty to Lily, Mia, Jonathan and Belle. A strong, independent and remarkable woman until the very end. She was much loved and will be sorely missed. Huge thanks to the staff at Turama rest home for their wonderful care for Mary. Due to current restrictions, a small private service will be arranged for later this week. Pocivaj u miru. All communicatios to the Nola family c/- Davis Funerals PO Box 56013 Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2020
