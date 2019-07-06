|
SCHOLLUM, Mary Noeline. Peacefully on 4th July 2019 at Eden Village, 90 years old. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Loving mother of John and Britt, Maree and Dorothea, Joanne and Wayne, Di and Carl, Melissa and Michael. Treasured Grandma of Bohemia, Felix, Anja, Ryan, Glyn, Caspar, Seamus, Finbar and Mary. Loving sister of Dorothy, Joyce, Gwen, Monica, Barbara, and Celia. "Forever in our hearts." A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Saints Peter and Paul, Puhoi on Saturday 13 July at 11am, followed by burial at Puhoi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Red Cross would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019