COONEY, Mary Nancy (nee Edwards). Passed away in her sleep on 30th November 2020 at Cairnfield House. Dearly loved wife of the late Francis. Much loved mother of Marianne and Bryan, Julie and Barry, David (deceased), Margaret (deceased), and Lisa. Treasured Grandma of Dana, Glen, Luke, Nicholas, Simon, and Lily. Great grandmother of Dylan, Riley, Caeley, Rosco, Jasper, and Sabrina. Rest in Peace Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, (entrance off Park Road), Kensington, Whangarei at 2pm on Friday 4th December 2020 followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Cooney Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020