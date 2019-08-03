|
UMBERS, Mary Monica. Passed away on 31st July, 2019, at Middlemore Hospital. in her 85th year. Cherished wife of the late Declan Charles Umbers. Much loved mother of Lee, Drew, Greg, Margaret and Richard. Proud grandmother of Kurt, Greta, Callan, Aleksy, Andre, Emily, Tamati and Mana. "Rest in Peace" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Picton Street, Howick, Auckland, on Monday August 5th, 2019 at 11am. Burial will be at Kerikeri (Wairoa Road) Public Cemetery, Kerikeri, Tuesday August 6th at 10am. 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019