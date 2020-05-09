Home

Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Mary Mima BALHORN

Mary Mima BALHORN Notice
BALHORN, Mary Mima. Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 with family by her side at Hastings Hospital after a short illness. Aged 88. Wife to the late Ken Balhorn. Beloved mother to Mark and Linda, and mother-in-law to Anita and Allan. Grandmother to Alex, Josh, Miki and Catherine, great-grandmother to Noah, Kian, and Nikau, and great friend to partners Billy, Olive and Nick. Mary had a wicked sense of humor and was always to the point, a generous and caring heart with years of volunteering for the Hospice, and above all else loved to shower her grandchildren with gifts. A small service will be held on May 12 for close family, whilst a formal commemoration of her life will be held at a later date. Any messages you would like to send please email to [email protected] To commemorate Mary, any contribution you would like to make please give to your local Hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
