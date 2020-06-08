|
MIDDLETON, Mary (nee Pearce). Passed away peacefully in Auckland on June 5th 2020, aged 87. Much loved aunt of Shawn and Riaan, sister - in - law of Eileen and family. "May she rest in peace". Mass for Mary will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 12noon Wednesday June 10th 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Middleton Family' C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020