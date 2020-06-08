Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MIDDLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Pearce) MIDDLETON

Add a Memory
Mary (Pearce) MIDDLETON Notice
MIDDLETON, Mary (nee Pearce). Passed away peacefully in Auckland on June 5th 2020, aged 87. Much loved aunt of Shawn and Riaan, sister - in - law of Eileen and family. "May she rest in peace". Mass for Mary will be celebrated at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church (entrance off Park Avenue) Kensington, Whangarei at 12noon Wednesday June 10th 2020 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the 'Middleton Family' C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -