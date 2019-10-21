Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MELLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary MELLOR

Add a Memory
Mary MELLOR Notice
MELLOR, Mary. On 19 October 2019, Mary, aged 95, passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village (House 5), in Auckland. Dearly loved partner of the late John Channing Macky and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine, John, Bruce and Linley, and Peter (sadly deceased) and Di. A very special and much loved Nan to her adored and dearly loved 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Our very special thanks to all the wonderful staff in House 5 at St Andrews Village for their care and kindness to Mary. A special service of happy memories, as Mary would love, will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 25 October at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.