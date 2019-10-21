|
MELLOR, Mary. On 19 October 2019, Mary, aged 95, passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village (House 5), in Auckland. Dearly loved partner of the late John Channing Macky and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Catherine, John, Bruce and Linley, and Peter (sadly deceased) and Di. A very special and much loved Nan to her adored and dearly loved 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Our very special thanks to all the wonderful staff in House 5 at St Andrews Village for their care and kindness to Mary. A special service of happy memories, as Mary would love, will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 25 October at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019