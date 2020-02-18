Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
336 Wairau Road
Glenfield
McSWEENEY, Mary. On 16 February 2020 aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Loved mother of Pat and Brian and mother in law of Dorothy and Chrissie. Cherished Mum Mum of Mary, Tim, Phil, Becky and Kevin and Great Grandchildren Patrick, Connor; Liam, Dan, Josh; Chrissie, Joe; Maya, Makayla; Nell. "A kind and generous lady of deep faith, who readily gave to others. Rest in peace." Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mary on Thursday 20 February at St Thomas More Catholic Church 336 Wairau Road, Glenfield at 11am, followed by burial at North Shore Cemetery 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
