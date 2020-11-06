Home

More Obituaries for Mary JACK
Mary Mcgiffen (Espie) JACK


1930 - 2020
Mary Mcgiffen (Espie) JACK Notice
JACK, Mary Mcgiffen (nee Espie). Born September 23, 1930. Passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 at Auckland Hospital, aged 90 Loving Wife of the Late James Haggart Jack. A very much loved Mother of James, Gilbert and Wendy (daughter in law) and John (Deceased). Dearly loved Grandmother of Maryanne and Peter, Samantha, Sarah, Sophie and Stephanie. Great Grandmother of Natalala and Sarah. Thank you for always being there for your family and friends. We will miss you very much. Mary's wishes for a private family service will be honoured. All communications C/- The Jack Family PO Box 21 677, Henderson, Auckland 0650.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020
